Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Amanda Vega, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), pets a giraffe at the Kujukushima Zoo & Botanical Gardens April 13, 2023. CFAS religious ministries department planned the trip to the zoo, allowing Sailors in the Sasebo area a chance to strengthen relationships with the local community by working with zoo staff to clean the grounds and cages as well as feed the animals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP