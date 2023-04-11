Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS visits Kujukushima Zoo & Botanical Gardens [Image 10 of 13]

    CFAS visits Kujukushima Zoo &amp; Botanical Gardens

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Seaman Gisselle Morales, Seaman Ana Alvarez, and Seaman Yanidzia Camacho, assigned to the USS Rushmore (LSD 47), pose for a photo in the giraffe enclosure at the Kujukushima Zoo & Botanical Gardens April 13, 2023. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) religious ministries department planned the trip to the zoo, allowing Sailors in the Sasebo area a chance to strengthen relationships with the local community by working with zoo staff to clean the grounds and cages as well as feed the animals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

