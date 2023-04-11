Mobility aircraft attend the AATTC to learn tactical airlift maneuvers

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, sits on the flight line of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, while attending the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, April 20, 2023. The mission of the AATTC is increasing the warfighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

