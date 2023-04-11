Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility aircraft attend the AATTC to learn tactical airlift maneuvers [Image 2 of 6]

    Mobility aircraft attend the AATTC to learn tactical airlift maneuvers

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, sits on the flight line of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, while attending the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, April 18, 2023. The mission of the AATTC is increasing the warfighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 21:26
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    C-17 Globemaster III
    16th Airlift Squadron
    ATAC 202305D
    Advanced Tactics Airlift Course

