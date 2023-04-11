JTF-SD member participates in Space Infrastructure panel at Space Symposium 38

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. A. Walter Shedroff, center, Joint Task Force-Space Defense plans transition branch chief, participates as a panelist during the 38th annual Space Symposium, Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 19, 2023. Shedroff participated in the GVF Moderated panel, ‘Enabling the Space Infrastructure,’ and discussed the role that the JTF-SD and the National Space Defense Center play in ensuring the safety, stability, security, and long-term sustainability of space activities. The JTF-SD’s mission is, in unified action with mission partners, to deter aggression, defend capabilities and defeat adversaries throughout the continuum of conflict in order to maintain space superiority in the U.S. Space Command area of responsibility. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 04.19.2023
Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US