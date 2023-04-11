230419-N-VJ326-1050 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2023) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class True Dunn, from Sonoma, California, straps a simulated casualty into a stretcher during a medical training team drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 19. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|04.19.2023
|04.20.2023 19:48
|7752256
|230419-N-VJ326-1050
|2606x3648
|802.58 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
This work, Medical drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
