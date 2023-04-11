230419-N-VJ326-1050 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2023) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class True Dunn, from Sonoma, California, straps a simulated casualty into a stretcher during a medical training team drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 19. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7752256 VIRIN: 230419-N-VJ326-1050 Resolution: 2606x3648 Size: 802.58 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.