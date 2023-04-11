Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical drill [Image 2 of 5]

    Medical drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230419-N-VJ326-1033 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2023) – Sailors strap a simulated casualty into a stretcher during a medical training team drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 19. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 7752255
    VIRIN: 230419-N-VJ326-1033
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 717.93 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA 7

