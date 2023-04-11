Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 17]

    Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jackson Jacobs, an artillery forward observer representing the Tennessee Army National Guard, Fires an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System at 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Apr. 20, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 7752108
    VIRIN: 230420-Z-FN390-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.39 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tennessee Army National Guard
    National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Best Warrior Competition

