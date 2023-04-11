Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Presidio of Monterey hosts ‘West Coast Tour’ blood drive [Image 3 of 6]

    Presidio of Monterey hosts ‘West Coast Tour’ blood drive

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Personnel with the Armed Services Blood Bank Center - Pacific Northwest starts a blood donation during the West Coast Tour Blood Drive at the Price Fitness Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 18:27
    Photo ID: 7752104
    VIRIN: 230420-A-IT218-004
    Resolution: 5152x3696
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidio of Monterey hosts ‘West Coast Tour’ blood drive [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Presidio of Monterey hosts 'West Coast Tour' blood drive
    Presidio of Monterey hosts ‘West Coast Tour’ blood drive
    Presidio of Monterey hosts ‘West Coast Tour’ blood drive
    Presidio of Monterey hosts ‘West Coast Tour’ blood drive
    Presidio of Monterey hosts ‘West Coast Tour’ blood drive
    Presidio of Monterey hosts ‘West Coast Tour’ blood drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Health System
    blood donation
    blood drive
    Armed Services Blood Bank Center – Pacific Northwest
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT