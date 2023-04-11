U.S. Army Spc. Garner Offutt, a fire control specialist representing the Kentucky Army National Guard, Fires an M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle at 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Apr. 20, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

