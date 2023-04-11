Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate and Nashville Tour VRM-30 [Image 6 of 6]

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate and Nashville Tour VRM-30

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230412-N-VW723-1009 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 12, 2023) Lt. j.g. Kevin Gramlich, assigned to the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, speaks to members of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate and NTAG Nashville about the CMV-22 Osprey at Naval Air Station North Island, Apr. 12. The members learned about the CMV-22 Osprey’s advanced capabilities and dynamic logistics support mission, providing transportation for personnel, parts and other critical supplies from shore-based facilities to deployed carrier strike groups. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
