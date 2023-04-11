Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate and Nashville Tour VRM-30

230412-N-VW723-1009 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 12, 2023) Lt. j.g. Kevin Gramlich, assigned to the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, speaks to members of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate and NTAG Nashville about the CMV-22 Osprey at Naval Air Station North Island, Apr. 12. The members learned about the CMV-22 Osprey’s advanced capabilities and dynamic logistics support mission, providing transportation for personnel, parts and other critical supplies from shore-based facilities to deployed carrier strike groups. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

