230412-N-VW723-1007 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 12, 2023) Members of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate and NTAG Nashville toured the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 at Naval Air Station North Island, Apr. 12. The members learned about the CMV-22 Osprey’s advanced capabilities and dynamic logistics support mission, providing transportation for personnel, parts and other critical supplies from shore-based facilities to deployed carrier strike groups. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7751838
|VIRIN:
|230412-N-VW723-1007
|Resolution:
|5558x3705
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate and Nashville Tour VRM-30 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT