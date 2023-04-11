230419-N-VW723-1052 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 12, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jaden Schultz assigned to the "Eightballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 gives educators traveling with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh, a tour of the HSC 8 and of the MH-60S Seahawk at Naval Air Station North Island, Apr. 19. The members learned about the MH-60S Seahawk's mission such as search and rescue, personnel recovery, naval special warfare, anti-surface warfare and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7751835
|VIRIN:
|230419-N-VW723-1052
|Resolution:
|5010x3579
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG Tours the "Eightballers" of HSC 8 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT