    NTAG Tours the "Eightballers" of HSC 8 [Image 3 of 6]

    NTAG Tours the &quot;Eightballers&quot; of HSC 8

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230419-N-VW723-1052 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 12, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jaden Schultz assigned to the "Eightballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 gives educators traveling with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh, a tour of the HSC 8 and of the MH-60S Seahawk at Naval Air Station North Island, Apr. 19. The members learned about the MH-60S Seahawk's mission such as search and rescue, personnel recovery, naval special warfare, anti-surface warfare and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 17:21
    Photo ID: 7751835
    VIRIN: 230419-N-VW723-1052
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    San Diego
    HSC 8
    NASNI
    CNAF
    Navy Talent

