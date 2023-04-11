NTAG Nashville and Golden Gate Tours HSC 21

230412-N-VD554-2019 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 12, 2023) Sailors assigned to the "Blackjacks" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 gives educators traveling with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate and Nashville, a tour of the HSC 21 and of the MH-60S Knighthawk at Naval Air Station North Island, Apr. 19. The members learned about the MH-60S Knighthawk's mission such as search and rescue, personnel recovery, naval special warfare, anti-surface warfare and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US