Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Nashville and Golden Gate Tours HSC 21 [Image 2 of 6]

    NTAG Nashville and Golden Gate Tours HSC 21

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230412-N-VD554-2019 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 12, 2023) Sailors assigned to the "Blackjacks" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 gives educators traveling with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate and Nashville, a tour of the HSC 21 and of the MH-60S Knighthawk at Naval Air Station North Island, Apr. 19. The members learned about the MH-60S Knighthawk's mission such as search and rescue, personnel recovery, naval special warfare, anti-surface warfare and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 17:21
    Photo ID: 7751834
    VIRIN: 230412-N-VD554-2019
    Resolution: 4662x3108
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Nashville and Golden Gate Tours HSC 21 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG Nashville and Golden Gate Tours HSC 21
    NTAG Nashville and Golden Gate Tours HSC 21
    NTAG Tours the &quot;Eightballers&quot; of HSC 8
    NTAG Tours the &quot;Eightballers&quot; of HSC 8
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate and Nashville Tour VRM-30
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate and Nashville Tour VRM-30

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC 21
    CNAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT