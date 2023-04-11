Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Buffalo District's Commander's Coffee Hour [Image 4 of 4]

    The Buffalo District's Commander's Coffee Hour

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.29.1681

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's Commander's Coffee Hour, which brings leadership together with teammates for a cup of coffee and an informal discussion on whatever might be the topic of the day, was hosted this month by Deputy District Commander Maj. Lyle Milliman and Deputy District Engineer Dave Romano, April 14, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 09.29.1681
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 7751801
    VIRIN: 230412-A-ZQ575-009
    Resolution: 5731x3813
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Commanders Coffee

