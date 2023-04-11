Planning underway for Regional Cooperation 23 in Montana

Personnel from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan work together at the Mid Planning Conference, or MPC, for Regional Cooperation 23 April 18-19, 2023, in Helena, Montana. RC 23 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. During the MPC, the attendees worked to further develop the exercise scenario, which will take place in Helena later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

