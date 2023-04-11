Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Planning underway for Regional Cooperation 23 in Montana [Image 35 of 36]

    Planning underway for Regional Cooperation 23 in Montana

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Personnel from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan work together at the Mid Planning Conference, or MPC, for Regional Cooperation 23 April 18-19, 2023, in Helena, Montana. RC 23 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. During the MPC, the attendees worked to further develop the exercise scenario, which will take place in Helena later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 7751790
    VIRIN: 230419-Z-SM601-1034
    Resolution: 4980x3324
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Planning underway for Regional Cooperation 23 in Montana [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Regional Cooperation
    RC23

