Air Force leadership convene for Spring Phoenix Rally 2023

Scott Davenport, Bellarmine Knights Men’s Basketball head coach and keynote speaker, speaks with Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders during the Phoenix Rally conference at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 17, 2023. Davenport shared his experience turning a losing team into a national champion and the fundamental changes that brought his success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

