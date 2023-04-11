Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force leadership convene for Spring Phoenix Rally 2023

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Scott Davenport, Bellarmine Knights Men’s Basketball head coach and keynote speaker, speaks with Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders during the Phoenix Rally conference at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 17, 2023. Davenport shared his experience turning a losing team into a national champion and the fundamental changes that brought his success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Air Mobility Command
    mobility
    AMC
    Rapid Global Mobility
    Phoenix Rally
    Gen. Minihan

