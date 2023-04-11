Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officer candidates, foreign military partner members learn seamanship skills aboard USCGC Eagle

Coast Guard officer candidate Karli Blanchard speaks with mentor Coast Guard Ensign Zachary Beaudoin, deck watch officer of USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), in the bridge of Eagle (WIX 327), April 17, 2023, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Corps, foreign military personnel as well as partners from sailing organization Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

