    Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officer candidates, foreign military partner members learn seamanship skills aboard USCGC Eagle

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard officer candidate Karli Blanchard speaks with mentor Coast Guard Ensign Zachary Beaudoin, deck watch officer of USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), in the bridge of Eagle (WIX 327), April 17, 2023, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Corps, foreign military personnel as well as partners from sailing organization Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officer candidates, foreign military partner members learn seamanship skills aboard USCGC Eagle, by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

