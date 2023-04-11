Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Releasing the Krakens: 39 EWS, Unit of the Year

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    Airmen from the 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron pose for a group photo at the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing's first annual awards ceremony at Eglin, Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023. The 39th EWS, which was activated in 2020, consists of four flights, fourteen career fields and a diverse team consisting of Airmen, contractors, and civilians and functions is affectionately referred to as, “The Operational Support Squadron (OSS) of Electronic Warfare Integrated Reprogramming (EWIR).” (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Benjamin Aronson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 15:32
    Photo ID: 7751537
    VIRIN: 230224-F-DT029-1088
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Releasing the Krakens: 39 EWS, Unit of the Year, by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

