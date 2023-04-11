Releasing the Krakens: 39 EWS, Unit of the Year

Airmen from the 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron pose for a group photo at the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing's first annual awards ceremony at Eglin, Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023. The 39th EWS, which was activated in 2020, consists of four flights, fourteen career fields and a diverse team consisting of Airmen, contractors, and civilians and functions is affectionately referred to as, “The Operational Support Squadron (OSS) of Electronic Warfare Integrated Reprogramming (EWIR).” (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Benjamin Aronson)

