Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) attendees participate in guided discussion groups during the symposium at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. The aim of the discussion groups was to tell stories and listen to the life perspectives of other women in the military, without the pressure of rank blocking open discussion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 15:34 Photo ID: 7751536 VIRIN: 230330-F-AM378-0301 Resolution: 3633x2595 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.