Gayle Smith, a key spouse mentor, spouse leader and U.S. Air Force veteran, participates in the Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. Smith felt inspired to become a better version of herself after hearing the different stories and perspectives displayed at the symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 15:34 Photo ID: 7751534 VIRIN: 230330-F-AM378-0232 Resolution: 3988x2849 Size: 827.75 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.