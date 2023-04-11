Gayle Smith, a key spouse mentor, spouse leader and U.S. Air Force veteran, participates in the Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. Smith felt inspired to become a better version of herself after hearing the different stories and perspectives displayed at the symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7751534
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-AM378-0232
|Resolution:
|3988x2849
|Size:
|827.75 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT