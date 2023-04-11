U.S. Air Force Capt. Katie Corcoran, 25th Operation Support Squadron chief of group intelligence training, participates in the Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. Corcoran found the stories told during the event were empowering and inspiring, and that it was beneficial to witness strong and courageous examples to emulate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 15:34 Photo ID: 7751533 VIRIN: 230330-F-AM378-0223 Resolution: 4222x3016 Size: 627.35 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.