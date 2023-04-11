Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 9 of 13]

    Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michelle Law-Gordon, 20th Fighter Wing individual mobilization augmentee chaplain (left), discusses the Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) topics with TSgt Brittany Magee, 418th Attack Squadron medic and WLS lead organizer, during the Shaw Air Force Base WLS at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. The symposium aimed to bring women together and inspire future female leaders both at Shaw and in the wider Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

