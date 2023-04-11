Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium

Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) attendees participate in guided discussion groups during the symposium at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. Service members and civilians came together at the annual Women's Leadership Symposium to discuss and share stories on female empowerment in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

