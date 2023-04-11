The Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) was held at the Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. The event hosted Shaw leaders to speak and run discussion groups to advocate togetherness and facilitate connections between women of all ranks and backgrounds, promoting morale and readiness among the women in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7751529
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-AM378-0174
|Resolution:
|4222x3016
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
