U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Candace Toscano, 482nd Attack Squadron executive officer and MQ-9 Reaper pilot, takes notes during the Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. The speakers at the event discussed a variety of topics, some technical and practical, others spiritual and emotional, all of which encompassed the aim of the symposium: to inspire and empower female service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7751528
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-AM378-0114
|Resolution:
|3998x2856
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
