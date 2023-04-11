Female service members attend the Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. Speakers were picked from Shaw’s leaders to speak to female service members hoping to inspire them to be future leaders and connect them with each other to form bonds without the pressure of ranks or titles hindering the connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 15:34 Photo ID: 7751527 VIRIN: 230330-F-AM378-0107 Resolution: 3816x2726 Size: 928.35 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.