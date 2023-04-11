U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 25th Attack Group commander, attends the Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. Monroe has been involved with the symposium since its creation, believing the participants and speakers connect in a way that returns meaningful action back into the Shaw community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7751525
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-AM378-0090
|Resolution:
|4222x3016
|Size:
|960.44 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT