U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Macgee, 418th Attack Squadron medic and Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) organizer, smiles for a photo at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. Macgee volunteered for the position to create a positive experience focused on problem-solving, ensuring women in the military stand beside each other and empower one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7751524
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-AM378-0068
|Resolution:
|3944x2817
|Size:
|835.48 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT