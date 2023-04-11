U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Macgee, 418th Attack Squadron medic and Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) organizer, smiles for a photo at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. Macgee volunteered for the position to create a positive experience focused on problem-solving, ensuring women in the military stand beside each other and empower one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 15:34 Photo ID: 7751524 VIRIN: 230330-F-AM378-0068 Resolution: 3944x2817 Size: 835.48 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.