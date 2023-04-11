Shaw AFB holds annual Women’s Leadership Symposium

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonie Lilly, 50th Attack Squadron sensor operator, volunteered to help organize the Shaw Air Force Base Women’s Leadership Symposium (WLS) at Shaw-Sumter Welcome Center, S.C., March 30, 2023. Lilly attended the symposium to observe other women’s points of view to aid her in her goal of becoming an Airman that other female service members can look up to. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

