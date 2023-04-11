Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st TRG, MSU partner for cyber development [Image 7 of 11]

    81st TRG, MSU partner for cyber development

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Czerwinski, 333rd Training Squadron instructor, explains the tunneling lab at the 333rd TRS to Mississippi State University students visiting Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 16, 2023. MSU students and faculty came to Keesler to visit the 81st Training Group’s cyber facilities and learn more about Air Force technical training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jon Carter)

