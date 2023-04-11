81st TRG, MSU partner for cyber development

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Czerwinski, 333rd Training Squadron instructor, explains the tunneling lab at the 333rd TRS to Mississippi State University students visiting Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 16, 2023. MSU students and faculty came to Keesler to visit the 81st Training Group’s cyber facilities and learn more about Air Force technical training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jon Carter)

Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 Location: BILOXI, MS, US