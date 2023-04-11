USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea

230415-N-NO250-0085 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2023) Ensign Noah Breeding gazes at a contact while standing watch as conning officer aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician Third Class Blake Hickey)

