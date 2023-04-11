USS Princeton (CG 59) Sailors Conduct Maintenance

230415-N-NO250-0003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 15, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Rolando Vasquez, a native of Venice, California, conducts preventive maintenance on a fuel pipe aboard Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Hannah Taylor)

