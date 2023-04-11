USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

230416-N-NO250-0023 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2023) Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) breaks away from the Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet replenishment ship USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) following a replenishment-at-sea evolution. Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Blake Hickey)

