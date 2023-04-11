Let's give Senior Airman Jesse Burtch from the 81st Operations Support Flight a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Guiding four Airmen and accomplishing 15 annual certifications, Burtch resolved two open observations within the work center, ensuring compliance and reliability of Air Traffic Control communications equipment. He also developed a plan to correct a records discrepancy within the work center. Burtch recently filled in as the NCO in charge of the radar, airfield and weather systems work center for one week, leading his team of seven electronics technicians to complete 23 periodic inspections and resolve two outages. His guidance of the team ensured a safe transition of 63 air operations through Keesler’s air space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:28 Photo ID: 7751060 VIRIN: 230419-F-BD983-1004 Resolution: 3892x2672 Size: 937.39 KB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.