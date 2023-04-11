Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Senior Airman Jesse Burtch from the 81st Operations Support Flight a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Guiding four Airmen and accomplishing 15 annual certifications, Burtch resolved two open observations within the work center, ensuring compliance and reliability of Air Traffic Control communications equipment. He also developed a plan to correct a records discrepancy within the work center. Burtch recently filled in as the NCO in charge of the radar, airfield and weather systems work center for one week, leading his team of seven electronics technicians to complete 23 periodic inspections and resolve two outages. His guidance of the team ensured a safe transition of 63 air operations through Keesler’s air space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:28
    Photo ID: 7751060
    VIRIN: 230419-F-BD983-1004
    Resolution: 3892x2672
    Size: 937.39 KB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week
    Airmen Recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT