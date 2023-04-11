Norfolk, Va. (April 19, 2023). Mike Hodgis, a Volunteer Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, takes a smartphone photo of the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64) while aboard the Victory Rover sightseeing boat. Hodgis is a U.S. Navy veteran, and served aboard the battleship Wisconsin while on active duty. The cruise was part of Volunteer Appreciation Week, which falls on April 16-22, 2023. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:26 Photo ID: 7751059 VIRIN: 230412-N-TG517-961 Resolution: 5457x3278 Size: 0 B Location: NORFOLK , VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battleship Wisconsin Veteran during Volunteer Appreciation Week [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.