Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Small Arms Shoot [Image 3 of 6]

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Small Arms Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230414-NO250-0053 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2023) Sailors aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) fire an M-9 pistol at targets down range during a small arms qualification gun shoot. Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by ')

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:44
    Photo ID: 7751058
    VIRIN: 230414-N-NO250-0053
    Resolution: 1991x1424
    Size: 656.91 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Small Arms Shoot [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Small Arms Shoot
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Small Arms Shoot
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Princeton (CG 59) Sailors Conduct Maintenance
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    small arms shoot
    Group Sail
    USS William P. Lawrence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT