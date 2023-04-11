USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Small Arms Shoot

230414-NO250-0053 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2023) Sailors aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) fire an M-9 pistol at targets down range during a small arms qualification gun shoot. Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by ')

