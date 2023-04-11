Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea [Image 2 of 6]

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Replinishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230412-N-NO250-0052 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2023) Seaman Isaac Sparkman mans a refueling station aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during a replenishment-at-sea evolution with the Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet replenishment ship USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mary Chase)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:44
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
