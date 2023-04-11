230414-N-NO250-0054 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2023) Ensign Thomas Dias fires an M-9 pistol at a target down range during a small arms qualification gun shoot aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner's Mate Seaman Lorena Cortes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:44 Photo ID: 7751055 VIRIN: 230414-N-NO250-0054 Resolution: 1481x1305 Size: 350.39 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Small Arms Shoot [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.