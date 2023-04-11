Christopher Gardner, 354th Operations Support Squadron Air Operations and Scheduling Specialist, poses for a photo at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 29, 2023. Gardner was recently named 2022 Outstanding Aviation Resource Manager of the Year for civilian category II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 12:46
|Photo ID:
|7751053
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-KE770-1004
|Resolution:
|5558x3698
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th OSS civilian wins Outstanding Aviation Resource Management of the Year award, by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
354th OSS civilian wins Outstanding Aviation Resource Management of the Year award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT