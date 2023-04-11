Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battleship Wisconsin veteran during Volunteer Appreciation Week [Image 2 of 4]

    Battleship Wisconsin veteran during Volunteer Appreciation Week

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 19, 2023). Mike Hodgis, a Volunteer Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, takes a smartphone photo of the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64) while aboard the Victory Rover sightseeing boat. Hodgis is a U.S. Navy veteran, and served aboard the battleship Wisconsin while on active duty. The cruise was part of Volunteer Appreciation Week, which falls on April 16-22, 2023. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Battleship Wisconsin, Navy Veteran Volunteer

