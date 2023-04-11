Naval Museum volunteer during Volunteer Appreciation Week

Norfolk, Va. (April 19, 2023). Russ Martin, a Volunteer Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, engages with visitors aboard the Victory Rover sightseeing boat during a sightseeing cruise on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) is passing in the background during a transit of the Elizabeth River. The cruise was part of Volunteer Appreciation Week, which falls on April 16-22, 2023. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

