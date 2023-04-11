Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum volunteer during Volunteer Appreciation Week [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Museum volunteer during Volunteer Appreciation Week

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 19, 2023). Russ Martin, a Volunteer Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, engages with visitors aboard the Victory Rover sightseeing boat during a sightseeing cruise on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) is passing in the background during a transit of the Elizabeth River. The cruise was part of Volunteer Appreciation Week, which falls on April 16-22, 2023. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Naval Museum volunteer during Volunteer Appreciation Week [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Museum Visitor, Museum Volunteer, Visitors

