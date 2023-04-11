Commissary customers stateside can stock up on their favorite items while enjoying deeper savings during the Defense Commissary Agency’s “Hometown Heroes” Sidewalk Sale event May 1-29. (DeCA graphic)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7751032
|VIRIN:
|230420-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|492.86 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sidewalk sales to offer extra savings on everyday items at stateside stores during Military Appreciation Month in May, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sidewalk sales to offer extra savings on everyday items at stateside stores during Military Appreciation Month in May
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT