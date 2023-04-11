BJACH promotes child abuse prevention with pinwheel planting

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and Parkway Elementary School first grade students planted pinwheels April 19 to raise awareness and prioritize the prevention of child abuse during the Month of the Military Child at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Date Taken: 04.19.2023