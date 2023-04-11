Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH promotes child abuse prevention with pinwheel planting [Image 3 of 3]

    BJACH promotes child abuse prevention with pinwheel planting

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and Parkway Elementary School first grade students planted pinwheels April 19 to raise awareness and prioritize the prevention of child abuse during the Month of the Military Child at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Month of the Military Child
    Army Medicine
    BJACH

