TOPEKA, KS- Soldiers, family members, and TAP personnel tour the Topeka Frito Lay facility on April 17.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 08:58
|Photo ID:
|7750565
|VIRIN:
|230417-A-JJ820-412
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Hometown:
|ELWOOD, IA, US
|Hometown:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley TAP KEEP tour visits Frito Lay facility [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Riley Transition Assistance Program partners with KEEP initiative
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT