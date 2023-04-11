Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling Tournament - MCAS New River [Image 2 of 4]

    Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling Tournament - MCAS New River

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Reyes 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Shanna Colman, the installation sexual assault response coordinator on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, announces the winners of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling Tournament on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 19, 2023. This competition was organized by the Marine Corps Community Services Camp Lejeune-New River SAPR program in order to provide service members and dependents over the age of 18 the chance to compete, meet their SAPR Victim Advocates, and discover resources available to victims.​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Douds)

    mental health
    Sexual Assault Prevention
    tournament
    SAPR
    USMCnews

