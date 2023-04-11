USS Truxtun Bab al-Mandeb Transit

230418-N-JO162-1029 BAB AL-MANDEB (April 18, 2023) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Kerri Dover stands watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a transit of the Bab al-Mandeb, April 18, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

