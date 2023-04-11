Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Truxtun Bab al-Mandeb Transit [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Truxtun Bab al-Mandeb Transit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230418-N-JO162-1017 BAB AL-MANDEB (April 18, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Austin McFatter, left, and Sonar Technician 3rd Class Brian Dwyer stand watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a transit of the Bab al-Mandeb, April 18, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 08:49
    Photo ID: 7750557
    VIRIN: 230418-N-JO162-1017
    Resolution: 5947x3965
    Size: 602.96 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Truxtun Bab al-Mandeb Transit [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Truxtun Bab al-Mandeb Transit
    USS Truxtun Bab al-Mandeb Transit
    USS Truxtun Bab al-Mandeb Transit
    USS Truxtun Bab al-Mandeb Transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    USS Truxtun
    Bab al-Mandeb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT