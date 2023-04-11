230418-N-JO162-1017 BAB AL-MANDEB (April 18, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Austin McFatter, left, and Sonar Technician 3rd Class Brian Dwyer stand watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a transit of the Bab al-Mandeb, April 18, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 08:49 Photo ID: 7750557 VIRIN: 230418-N-JO162-1017 Resolution: 5947x3965 Size: 602.96 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Truxtun Bab al-Mandeb Transit [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.