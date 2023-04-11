U.S. Marine Corps Col. Garth Burnett, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, awards a participant of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling Tournament on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 19, 2023. This competition was organized by the Marine Corps Community Services Camp Lejeune-New River SAPR program in order to provide service members and dependents over the age of 18 the chance to compete, meet their SAPR Victim Advocates, and discover resources available to victims.​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Douds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 08:55 Photo ID: 7750556 VIRIN: 230419-M-PK533-1019 Resolution: 4532x3023 Size: 11.41 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling Tournament - MCAS New River [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jennifer E. Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.